Local business students capture lots of awards at state conference

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Phi Beta Lambda business club won 18 awards at the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) State Leadership Conference in Charlotte and competed at the national conference in San Antonio in June.
“Congratulations to our delegates, both students and advisors, who represented us so well and will make us proud once again at the national level,” said Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol S. Spalding. “I am impressed with their commitment to personal and professional growth and look forward to seeing their continued success in the business world.”
Students winning awards were:
· Marissa Griffith – first place, Accounting Principles; third place, Microeconomics
· Jessica Jacobsen – first place, Community Service Project; first place, Job Interview; fourth place, Impromptu Speaking
· Jessica Dabbs – second place, Accounting for Professionals; eighth place, Retail Management
· Jacob Mohammad – second place, Justice Administration; fourth place, Cybersecurity
· Spencer Farrell – third place, Accounting Principles; fourth place, Retail Management
· Silvia Santacruz – seventh place, Information Management
Martha Cranford was named Outstanding Local Chapter Advisor, and Pam Vest received the New Advisor Recognition Award. Both are Rowan-Cabarrus accounting instructors. Barb Meidl, director of Student Life and Leadership at Rowan-Cabarrus, was a conference speaker with a presentation titled, “Inside Out: Using Your Emotional Intelligence to Find Success in Life.”
Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate division of FBLA-PBL, with more than 350 chapters in 40 states. Conferences and activities help students prepare for careers in business by focusing on academic competitions and leadership development.
