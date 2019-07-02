Massive tree splits, crushes Wesley Heights home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the tallest trees in the Wesley Heights community of west Charlotte split in half late Monday night, causing it to fall through a neighboring house.
According to a neighbor, the residents of the home were away when the incident happened and no injuries have been reported.
The extensive damages to the residence could cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars and crews are working to clear the area to better assess the extent of the damage.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.