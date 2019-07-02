Inferno-like heat again on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We blasted up to 95 degrees in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon and we may go higher than that on Wednesday as this heat wave rolls on.
Thunderstorms will remain widely scattered through the day, but that will change on Thursday, July 4th as thunderstorms become more likely during the afternoon and early evening.
I am cautiously optimistic that most of the storms will fizzle away before the area fireworks displays get underway.
I’m expecting an active pattern to get underway Thursday and continue through at least Sunday, so play it safe and keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans during the holiday weekend.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
