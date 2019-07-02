Former Gamecocks QB Wright injured in N.C. shooting, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright was hospitalized after suffering several gunshot wounds, according to police in North Carolina.
According to the Concord (N.C.) Police, Wright was arguing with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after the ex showed up to drop off his daughter on Monday. Officials said Wright was shot “at least three times” during the altercation.
Following the shooting, Wright was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment. Officials said Wright is stable following surgery.
Wright played for the Gamecocks from 1995-1998. Currently, Wright is eighth all-time in the South Carolina record books with 432 career passes completed, tied for seventh with 38 career passing touchdowns, and tied for eighth with most passing touchdowns in a season (18).
Wright was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999 as an undrafted free agent. He was also a member of the New York Giants, who won Super Bowl XLII in 2008. Wright also played for the the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Police in Concord are continuing to investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.