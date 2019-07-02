Former Charlotte priest listed among credibly-accused clergy in the Diocese of Providence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Catholic priest in Charlotte was listed among credibly-accused clergy in the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island.
William Tanguay served the Diocese of Charlotte from 1995 to 2002, and worked with the Hmong Ministry.
Tanguay’s name was listed by the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island where he also served for years.
He’s served in the church since 1969 and was removed from the ministry in 2002. The church did not detail any of the allegations, or if they’re based in Charlotte.
The Diocese of Providence released the list Monday and provided the following statement on its website.
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has not yet released a full list of names of credibly-accused clergy, but the Diocese says they plan to release that list by the end of the year.
In March, Monsignor Mauricio West stepped down from his position as vicar general and chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte after an investigation of sexual misconduct, the Diocese of Charlotte announced Thursday.
