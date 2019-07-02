Family frustrated by delay in murder trial

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The right to a speedy trial is being tested in one Carolina community.
It has been more than two years since the death of Michael Jackson.
Investigators back in 2017 charged Michael Roberts in the case in Chester, South Carolina, but he has yet to go trial and may never face a judge if the case goes forward.
WBTV sat down with Jackson's mother Tondra Whitley.
She feels like she’s getting the runaround from the criminal justice system and believes she’s running out of options.
“To me, he’s free,” Whitley said.
We asked if she thought he got away with it.
Her response was,"Yes, I do. Yes I do. "
Two years and two months have passed since the violent stabbing of her son.
Roberts was arrested and charged with his death.
“Right now, he’s not being held accountable in any type of way,” Whitley said.
Jackson's coworker Hap Hendricks was at the crime scene the morning after the stabbing back in 2017.
He was at the Ball Park Drive home where his friend lost his life.
“From what I understand, Mr. Roberts, he was drinking, kind of racist, and the N-word was passed around a lot.” Hendricks said.
Jackson is African American.
Dani Clark is the mother of Jackson’s three-year-old son Silas. The crime left his young son and two other siblings fatherless.
"I'm alone with a 3-year-old now," Clark said. "None of us could get closure with it lingering like this."
Lingering because the wheels of justice came to a sudden stop for Tondra Whitley who was pushing for a plea bargain.
She said, "We agreed to it, and the next thing I know is he's getting out of jail."
Chester County Solicitor Randy Newman sees it this way.
“There is a legitimate medical issue that has been confirmed through his physician and his attorney that prevents us from bringing the defendant into court at this time. If that condition changes we are prepared to move quickly with prosecution. Unless and until that condition changes we are unable to move forward,” Newman said.
Whitley questions Newman's logic.
"Even though they tell me that he is suffering because he's got stage four lymphoma and he's got cirrhosis of the of the liver and he's on so much morphine that he can't, he's not coherent. And I still think that he's getting away with it" Whitley told WBTV.
Dani Clark agrees.
“He stabbed someone. You get to sit at home," she said. “You get to enjoy your family.”
While Dani Clark copes with a lack of closure, Michael Jackson's mother also wrestles with elements of her humanity that are now missing.
"A part of my heart. Part of my life? Yes. My breath, my being. I haven't even had time to grieve because I'm trying to fight to get this man in jail,"Whitley said.
Jackson's mother wants actual proof that Adams in really sick.
She says in recent months that he has been allowed to get rid of his ankle monitor which also adds to the family’s frustration.
