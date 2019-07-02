Deavonte’ Graham talks Summer League and Bidding Farewell to Kemba Walker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets hit the practice court today, as the summer league prep began. Plenty of players with NBA potential, local ties, and rookie passion are on the roster, ready to compete in Las Vegas later this week.
With Kemba Walker’s departure to Boston, the Hornets are hopeful to build momentum and positivity in the Hive. There’s no doubt that Walker’s legacy left a lasting impact on the organization and the players he took the court with in Charlotte.
Hornets point guard, Devonte’ Graham spoke about his friendship with Kemba, “K is kind of like a big kid. He’s kind of like us, [young guys] just a little older. He just liked being with the young guys because we made him feel young. It was fun, it was cool.” This is a friendship Graham will surely miss, on and off the court this season.
Graham also described the departing message Kemba sent in a group message to some of his former teammates. “He said he’s going to miss the city and that he loved us,” he recalled.
As the rush of the draft and free agency has calmed down, we asked Graham about his impression of the rookies out on the court. With an optimistic smile, he replied, “I think they’re going to be pretty good. I already know them personally a little bit. I know they work hard. We’ve got a good group of young guys that I feel like are going to put in the work and go from there.”
The Hornets begin their Summer League run this Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors.
