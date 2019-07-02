CMPD Lake Unit talks safety gearing up for July 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s one of the busiest times of the year for boaters in the Charlotte region, especially this upcoming holiday weekend. Because of that, the CMPD Lake Unit said they will be patrolling the waters for any dangerous activity. Although, they said the last several independence days have been relatively quiet on the waters, it doesn’t mean officers will let their guard down this holiday weekend.
Police said inexperienced boaters are the biggest causes of accidents on lakes in the area, saying many of them are in violation of the simplest of boating safety rules. One of those rules are life jackets for every single person riding on the boat.
The Lake Unit says clicking into a life jacket, no matter your age, can save your life.
“It’s got a handle on top of if they fall in, you can quickly grab them and bring them back into the boat,” said Stanley Joye, an officer with the CMPD Lake Unit. “All the drownings could have been protected by a life jacket.”
The specialized water unit is gearing up to patrol the busy waters this 4th of July weekend, and the rest of summer. One of those steps is pulling over boats that are participating in dangerous activities.
“We’ll be checking for life jackets, for everyone on board and make sure they have the safety equipment that’s needed and required to have,” he said.
He said it’s not about ruining the fun, but instead, making sure safety is everyone’s priority.
"We want everyone to have a good time, but we want everyone to go home at the end of night.” he said.
This is Officer Joye’s 19th year patrolling this lake so he’s seen it all.
“People acting erratically, riding on the bow, or dangling their feet on the side," he said. "We like to tell people it’s like a roller coaster, keep all your hands and feet inside.”
Another dangerous thing is alcohol, especially when you’re driving a boat. CMPD said it’s just as dangerous as driving a car while intoxicated.
“The lake is like having a bunch of cars in parking lots, there are no lanes, they can go any direction anytime,” he said. “Then you mix in no experience and add some alcohol...you really need to pay attention to what’s going on."
If you’re wondering, you absolutely can get pulled over while on a boat and get something similar to a DWI. It’s the same process of getting a DWI, including the same field tests, but it won’t affect your license. It does usually come with a fine.
If you see a reckless boater out on the lake you can call 911 and report the driver just as you would if you saw a reckless driver on the streets. The CMPD Lake Unit then gets dispatched and will take the proper steps to keep everyone safe.
