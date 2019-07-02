City of Concord mourns the loss of councilman Leder

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord mourns the passing of Council Member Samuel Mayer Leder, who passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Sam Leder was elected to the City Council in 2015 and served as Mayor Pro-Tem since December 2018. A native of Whiteville, he was a lifelong North Carolinian, and lived and worked in Concord since 1995. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1991 with Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Accounting degrees.
A Certified Public Accountant, he was managing partner of local accounting firm Potter & Company. He was active in the community and served on the Uwharrie Bank Board, the CMC NorthEast Hospital Advisory Board, the Academic Learning Center Board, and volunteered last four years as Treasurer of the Ella Foard Foundation for Rett Syndrome.
He was also a member of the Concord Rotary Club, a three-time Paul Harris Fellow and past president (2008) and director. He was involved with the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce since 1996, served as its Chairman of the Board in 2010.
The elected officials and staff of the City of Concord express their heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Shannon and their two sons, Matthew and Bennett. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, 460 Branchview Drive NE.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. For more information, visit hartsellfuneralhomes.com/notices/Samuel-Leder.
The Mayor and members of City Council interacted with Sam Leder in various capacities, and offer the following reflections on his life:
Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch With the passing of Sam Leder, Concord has lost a great citizen. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sam’s wife Shannon and sons Matthew and Bennett. As a member of Concord’s City Council, Sam was the thoughtful voice of reason that kept us on track. His infectious laugh that brightened anywhere he went will be missed by all.
Council Member Brain King Sam was my good friend and I will miss him. The leadership he provided to the City and all the organizations he was involved in our community will be greatly missed. Council Member Ella Mae P. Small I am sorry to hear of the loss of our
Council Member and my friend, Sam Leder. He was an outstanding leader who wanted the best for Concord, especially in the area of economic development. I shall always remember his distinctive laughter and compassion toward other people.
Council Member JC McKenzie This is a tremendous and heartbreaking loss to the City of Concord. At the same time, we are thankful to have known Sam, and for his friendship and service to the community. Sam's thoughtfulness, wisdom and insight into issues and decisions whether they were Rotary, our city, his friends or his family were his gift to us all.
Council Member Terry Crawford Prior to serving on City Council with Sam, I had the privilege of knowing and working with Sam at the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention Bureau. Sam has always been a stabilizing force on City Council and any other organization he served in. As a new Council member, Sam gave me coaching and helped me ease into the role. He always applied his knowledge and experience in stating his position on Council actions and decisions. The one thing that I will always remember about Sam was his infectious laugh. You knew who was in the house when he let it out. Sam was a valuable asset to our community. Besides being a City Council colleague, I considered Sam a personal friend. His leadership will be missed.
Council Member Jennifer Parsley As our city mourns the loss of one of our own, so many things come to mind in describing Sam - devoted husband, loving father, infectious laugh, brilliant mind and community leader. At the foundation of all of those was his goodness and compassion for this world. I have no doubt the Lord welcomed him with, “well done.” What an honor to serve with Sam and call him a friend.
Council Member John A. Sweat, Jr. Sam and I shared numerous conversations on being a Dad and the decisions we make daily to safeguard our families. We recently shared a Father’s Day discussion about our children and driving. I would send him pics of Whiteville, his hometown, as I would be on the way to the beach. He would laugh and say that there’s probably not a lot going on as I drove through. I will truly miss his wisdom, jokes and especially his laughter.
