City of Concord mourns the loss of councilman Leder

Council Member Terry Crawford Prior to serving on City Council with Sam, I had the privilege of knowing and working with Sam at the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention Bureau. Sam has always been a stabilizing force on City Council and any other organization he served in. As a new Council member, Sam gave me coaching and helped me ease into the role. He always applied his knowledge and experience in stating his position on Council actions and decisions. The one thing that I will always remember about Sam was his infectious laugh. You knew who was in the house when he let it out. Sam was a valuable asset to our community. Besides being a City Council colleague, I considered Sam a personal friend. His leadership will be missed.