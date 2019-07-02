Chance for afternoon thunderstorms as the heat cranks up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat is only beginning across the Carolinas! Yesterday’s high was 93° but we will be reaching for 95° today. With dew points hanging out in the upper 60s to low 70s, it will feel closer to 100°.
There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Wednesday will be almost identical. Highs will again reach the mid 90s, with the possibility of afternoon t-storms.
The 4th of July will be hot and humid. No surprise there! If you have lived in the Carolinas very long, you know what I’m talking about. Highs will be in the mid 90s but it will feel like it is closer to 100°.
If you aren’t used to spending long periods of time outside but want to spend the afternoon at a cook-out – remember to pace yourself and take AC breaks. There’s a 40% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Friday and the weekend won’t be quite as hot but thunderstorm chances will go up. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
