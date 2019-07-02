Carolinas seeing highest one-week hike in gas prices; record number of drivers expected on roads for Fourth of July holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The good news is gas prices are lower this year than there were this time last year. The bad news is the price at the pump in the Carolinas has spiked about 10-to-15 cents in the last week.
AAA Carolinas says the jump in gas prices in the Carolinas is the highest one week hike in the country for a weekly increase. AAA says there are a couple of reasons for the increase - price of crude oil has gone up quite a bit in the last three weeks.
But there's also demand.
“Demand really is the major driving force, said Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas. “Demand has been high and we’re right in the middle of the summer driving season and I don’t see it going down. I don’t see it going down any time soon especially when we’re talking about fourth of July travel. That demand is only going to get higher.”
AAA survey shows a lot of people – about 1.8 million Carolinians plan to drive to their destinations for the Fourth of July. That's the highest AAA says it has seen since the company began doing surveys.
“Americans have more disposable income. A lot of that income is being used towards traveling and it’s fueling if you will – travel,” said Wright. “What we’re seeing is people taking those close to home trips that they normally wouldn’t.”
