A Waikiki memorial service honored the life of bounty hunter Beth Chapman
An intimate gathering of friends, family and fans took place in Waikiki Saturday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 28, 2019 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 9:30 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service in Waikiki Saturday paid tribute to bounty hunter and reality TV star Beth Chapman.

After an 'oli and traditional Hawaiian blessing, family and friends paddled out from Fort DeRussy Beach. They tossed flowers into the ocean in her memory.

Chapman died Wednesday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. Millions of fans from around the globe are mourning the loss.

“(The memorial) was beautiful and overwhelming, for sure,” said Misti Manasas, a family friend of the Chapmans. “Hawaii is definitely her heart, and I’m just really grateful that we’re able to be a part of it and be here to support the family.”

The tribute attracted fans from the mainland, as well as those who worked with her family.

Connecticut native, Sydney Price, flew out to Hawaii for the memorial. She wanted to honor Chapman, someone she had been watching on TV since seventh grade and looked up to as a role model.

“It was absolutely gorgeous,” Price said. “My heart goes out to Dog more than anybody else, just to see how he was and the emotion you could hear behind his voice. It's just absolutely tragic for him.”

Chapman, who died at age 51, also had another home in Colorado. Her husband, Duane “Dog" Chapman is finalizing plans for another memorial service there.

