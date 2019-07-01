Virginia man arrested, charged with murder of Mint Hill man

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Virginia Monday and charged with murder in the death of a Mint Hill man that occurred about a week before.
Sean A. Harper Jr, 23, of Fairfax, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Joshua David Griffin Jr, 22.
Griffin was killed around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 23. Police reports show a knife or cutting instrument was used as the murder weapon. Officials say warrants were drawn by Mint Hill Police on June 27 for Harper’s arrest.
Harper was located on Monday when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle.
No further information has been released.
Police say this is still an on-going investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call detectives with the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 545-1085.
