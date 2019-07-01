Truck driver charged in fatal Monroe hit-and-run accident

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been arrested and charged for his involvement in an accident that left one person dead on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.
Eric Colon, 44, was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run after turning himself into the Union County Sheriff;s Office on June 28.
Colon is accused of operating the truck that struck Daphne Alvarez-Torres on June 15 sometime in the early morning hours. Alvarez-Torres’ body was later found on the evening of June 17 alongside the road.
Colon is being held in custody on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.
No further information has been released at this time.
