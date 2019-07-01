Sheriff: Man knocked female unconscious, stabbed man who tried to intervene multiple times

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed another man who tried to intervene when he hit a woman, knocking her unconscious.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Silver Lane in Iron Station. Deputies were dispatched to the home for a call about a domestic disturbance. When they got to the scene, they found a man sitting in the driveway with several stab wounds that were being treated by his girlfriend.
Officials soon learned, according to the press release, that 51-year-old Brian Keith McDonald had struck a female at the home, causing her to lose consciousness. When the male victim tried to intervene, investigators say, McDonald stabbed him before running and hiding in a nearby wooded area.
Deputies found McDonald the following morning and charged him with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
McDonald was taken the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
