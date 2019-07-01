Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new Career and Technical Education Director

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Holly Pore has been hired by Rowan-Salisbury Schools as the new Career and Technical Education Director.
Pore is currently the Instructional Management Coordinator for Kannapolis City Schools where she provides technical support and training for CTE teachers and staff that includes implementing the CTE curriculum and CTE programs.
She previously served as a CTE-Business Education Teacher and Tutoring Program Director. She was a former Teacher of the Year and achieved her National Board Certification.
In 2017, Pore completed a year-long CTE Director Internship. Ms. Pore received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management & Marketing; a Master’s Degree in Curriculum & Supervision; and she is working on her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership.
