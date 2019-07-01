Police: Man wanted for secretly filming young boys in Target bathroom in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Huntersville are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say secretly filmed at least two young boys while they were in the bathroom of a Huntersville department store.
Oscar Nolasco-Hernandez is wanted on 15 counts of felony secret peeping. According to the police reports, officials believe Nolasco-Hernandez filmed two boys - ages 10 and 13 - while they were in the bathroom of the Target on Sam Furr Road.
Huntersville Police say Nolasco-Hernandez’ last known whereabouts were the Huntersville Apartments on Hunters Road. The department put out a tweet asking residents to share the information Monday afternoon.
Anyone who sees Nolasco-Hernandez or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or 911.
