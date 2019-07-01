Concord Police investigating shooting after person suffers life-threatening injuries

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred early Monday afternoon in which a person was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An initial review of the matter determined that the suspect and victim had known one another prior to the shooting. The suspect left the scene of the incident on Middlecrest Drive NW near Poplar Tent Road before police could arrive.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704.920.5000.
