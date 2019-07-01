New Director of Member Services joins Rowan Chamber staff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Erica Church has joined the Chamber staff as Member Services Director.
“We are honored to have someone of Erica’s caliber join our team,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “Erica will oversee the member services, communications and Leadership Rowan programs. With Tracy Walser as our Finance Director and Erica Church as our Member Services Director, we are ready to serve the region’s business community.”
Church lives in Rowan County and has worked for over 10 years in the areas of community relations, communications and fund raising. She has a B.S. from Appalachian State University. She’s married to Aaron Church and they have three children.
