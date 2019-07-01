Person fatally shot in car in north Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after they were shot while driving in a neighborhood in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
CMPD say their homicide detectives are on scene conducting an investigation near the intersection of Evanshire Drive and Trinity Road. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m.
At the scene, officials said it appears the victim was shot on Evanshire Dr., then drove a short distance to Feldbank Dr. where the vehicle came to a stop. The victim, whose name has not been released, died inside the car.
CMPD had two scenes roped off in the neighborhood while they investigated.
There is no word on a possible motive but police at the scene said based on witnesses, the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
No one was in custody and no suspect information was available as of 11 a.m.
This is Charlotte’s 58th homicide of the year, tying the number of homicides for an entire calendar year in 2018.
Anyone with information about the shooting should immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
