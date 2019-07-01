As Kemba departs, we ask again: What in the world are the Charlotte Hornets doing?

As I have written previously, I also don’t think the Hornets should have given Walker a supermax contract ($221 million over five years) because that would have pretty much guaranteed the team would still be in a talent deficit for those five years. But Walker deserved a better offer than the one he got — maybe around $190 million over five years. And even with that, he very possibly would have left, because he’s seen this organization up close for eight years and he knows all the holes.