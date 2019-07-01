High heat rolls on, next up - thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday started off the week on a quiet note, something Charlotte residents haven’t been able to say much since late last week. But the heat didn’t cut anyone a break with highs bouncing right back into the low 90s again.
If anything the next few days may be hotter with forecast highs in the mid 90s, but as thunderstorms increase for the second half of the week, temperatures will fall back somewhat thanks only to the additional cloud cover and rain-cooled air here and there.
The active pattern will continue through the weekend and possibly into early next week.
Folks with outdoor plans on Thursday the 4th should pay attention to the skies and keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy (you can download it for free here!) as you can track any and all developing storms on the radar map and stay alerted when lightning and/or severe weather approaches.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
