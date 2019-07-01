The heat builds... Possible thunderstorms headed our way on Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another warm and muggy day! Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s. There is a chance for scattered afternoon/ evening thunderstorms.
It gets even hotter for the next two days. Highs on Tuesday will be around 94°. Wednesday will be close to 96°. That would make it the hottest day so far. (We reached 95° on May 30.) That’s not all though. It will also be humid. Dew Points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. That’s approaching the tropical range.
The 4th of July looks to be pretty typical for the holiday around here. Highs will be in the low 90s. It will be muggy and there’s a 40% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
By next weekend, we’ll keep aiming for the low 90s and there’s a chance for thunderstorms each day.
