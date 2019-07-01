Fosters needed for 100+ cats, kittens brought to Rowan Co. Animal Shelter, many already sick

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You read that headline right. More than 100 cats and kittens were taken in by the Rowan County Animal Control office in just 5 days last week, and many of them have a respiratory infection.
Although it’s like the common cold, it can be deadly in kittens without the proper medical treatment - and dozens of kittens are already infected.
The shelter is asking for people to foster the sick kittens and help deliver the basic medical care. This allows for the cats to heal in a more peaceful environment and keep the infection away from the healthy cats.
The sick cats are currently in isolation rooms and staff are taking every safety measure possible to stop the spread of the infection. But the isolation room is already at max capacity, so they’ve had to expand the medical area to other rooms.
“I’d like to say it’s because mostly people don’t think ahead when they don’t spay or neuter their cat,” said Bob Pendergrass, director over the Animal Control Department.
Pendergrass said lack of spaying and neutering is just one reason why they’ve had a massive intake of animals. He also said the extra litters, especially with outside cats, is part of the reason for the widespread infection.
“It’s usually a bacteria they can pick up and any neighborhood cat that comes near, all they have to do is sneeze nearby and the kitten can pick up the infection,” he said. “Once one kitten gets it, the entire litter gets it. And we have a lot of kittens here now with upper respiratory infections and they have to be treated before they can even be available for adoption.”
The survival rate is good for kittens with the medical treatment, something the shelter is working on now. But it is time consuming and costs taxpayers. They’re hoping the people of Rowan County will help by fostering some of these cats.
“If people do foster, especially the cats and kittens, it’s really rewarding,” said a cat rescuer Saige Barrington. “I kind of feel like it is our duty to help out.”
To prevent this problem in the future, the shelter said it comes down to better education about spaying and neutering for pet owners and better control of stray cats. The Rowan County Animal Control department also warns that if you already own a cat or kitten, you should be careful letting them wander outside because they are more likely to catch this infection.
If you’re interested in fostering one of the sick cats, or just adopting an animal in general, you can find out more information from the Rowan County Animal Control department by calling their number at 704-216-7768.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.