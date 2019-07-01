Fallen trees cause power outages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 700 people are without power after a tree fell on power lines on Capps Hill Mine Road near Beatties Ford Road.
Duke Energy crews are on scene working to remove the tree and restore power, it’s expected to be back on by 9:00 a.m.
Just up the road on Beatties Ford Road near Kitty Drive, another fallen tree has knocked out power.
Neighbors say the situation is starting to cause stress. One neighbor told us she couldn’t submit her work for college because of the outage.
Crews don’t expect to have power restored in this area until 4:00 p.m. Monday.
