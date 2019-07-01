DHEC reminds parents of 2019 SC school immunization requirements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding parents about school immunization requirements headed into the 2019-2020 school year for kids in grades K-12.
Based on their grade level, children in both public and private schools must be up to date with the following shots:
- Hepatitis B
- Polio
- Varicella (Chickenpox)
- DTaP (tetanus, whooping cough)
- MMR (Measles, mumps, rubella)
- Tdap (whooping cough booster required before seventh grade)
DHEC recommends parents schedule their child’s physical early before school starts. Ask your child’s healthcare provider what vaccines your child needs. Some vaccines are not required for school attendance but are highly recommended by doctors.
If you aren’t sure, ask your child’s healthcare provider what vaccines your child needs. Every time your child has a shot, make sure to get a new South Carolina Certificate of Immunization and give a copy to your child’s school.
All children starting kindergarten in 2020 will need two Hepatitis A shots. The Hepatitis A vaccine is given as early as 12 months old followed by a second shot six months later.
DHEC also offers vaccines at its health departments. For an appointment, call 855-472-3432. More answers to questions about special exemptions, religious exemptions and medical exemptions can be found here.
