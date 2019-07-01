CMS leaders worried as deadline approaches for K-3 class size changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools leaders say they are worried.
As the district and other districts across the state try to bring down class sizes so that your kids can have a better educational experience, the newly-vetoed budget doesn’t seem to help the problem.
“Teachers have really gotten the short end of the stick in this budget, so we need to take the time to fix it,” said Governor Cooper during a press conference Friday.
While state leaders disagree over the newly-vetoed state budget, 2016 state law for public schools to trim K-3 class sizes in order to improve academic achievement, has our local leaders worried.
“We’re working through that,” says Margaret Marshall, CMS District 5 Board Member.
CART - That state law requires class sizes to be between 16 and 18 students by 2021.
“If you have smaller class sizes with the same number of students, then you’re going to need more physical space," says NC State Superintendent Mark Johnson, during a Friday interview with one of WBTV’s reporters.
But right now, the path to get to smaller class sizes looks uncertain.
The vetoed budget didn’t give a clear message as to what money, if any, would go towards the K-3 class size mandate. CMS says these 14 elementary schools are at risk of failing to the meet new class size standards. Which leaves the district to scramble to find a way to meet the deadline.
“We’re hoping that translates into additional dollars for us to manage the K-3 class size. Those dollars aren’t going to be spent tomorrow," says Marshall.
The school board’s proposal? Trimming down magnet programs and redrawing some of the school boundaries, even moving students to trailers - which is something Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox has cautioned in the past. He says more students in trailers makes it harder to keep campuses safe.
“Good news is we think there is some money coming our way but we’re not completely sure how much and when we can make that happen," says Marshall.
So will there be more funding for the K-3 class sizes if Governor Cooper approves a new version of the budget? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see for what lawmakers draft up. Until then, Republicans can attempt to override Cooper after the holiday weekend, but experts say it seems unlikely.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.