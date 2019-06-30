Yesterday was hot... today will be hotter!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a big high pressure system in place, the heat will only build today. Yesterday’s high was 92° and today, we are heading for 94°.
There is a 20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm so keep that in mind if you are going to be out and about.
Monday and Tuesday will be pretty similar. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and there is a 20% chance for a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. It will be hotter on Wednesday though. The high will jump to 96° and the humidity will take another step up. There’s also a 30% chance for a thunderstorm.
The 4th of July looks HOT! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the dew point will be in the low 70s (that’s in the tropical range). There is a 40% chance for thunderstorms. We will hold onto that forecast through next weekend – heat humidity and afternoon thunderstorms.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
