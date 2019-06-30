18-month-old killed after being struck by car in Johnsonville church parking lot

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday after a child was killed following a car accident.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office says an 18-month-old girl dead after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a church between Vox Highway and Highway 341 Sunday.
Deputy Chief Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened sometime Sunday afternoon and officials with SCHP are still attempting to figure out what led up to the incident.
The SCHP public information system still lists the scene as ‘in progress’ as of 3:05 Sunday at 220 S Eaddy Ford Road which is listed as Mt. Moriah Christian Church.
WMBF News will continue to follow this developing story and pass along any new information as it is made available.
