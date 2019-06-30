Struggles continue for Kannapolis-based Formula One race team

“It’s a tough one, it’s really hard to understand where the grip is going, and how we can make the car go faster," Grosjean said. "I had no grip on those first few laps, then just no pace in the race. It’s been a very difficult afternoon with no balance, I was fighting the car as hard as I could. We’re in a very difficult situation. We’ll work on it, we’ll find it, it may take some time. I’m sure our guys have got the resources to get on top of our issues. There’s obviously just something that we’re not doing quite right.”