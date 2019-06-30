More heat on the way for Fourth of July week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another day, another hot afternoon in the 90s. Storms this evening are mainly holding in the mountains, and outside of there I don't expect we'll see much activity.
It's the beginning of 4th of July week and there are no signs in the heat breaking any time soon. Highs will continue in the low-mid 90s with highs in the 70s, and the hottest days appear to be Tuesday & Wednesday at 95° and 96°.
If you’re planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, please keep in mind that while thunderstorm chances will remain fairly low, there will likely be at least a couple of them around each day through this stretch, so keep an eye to the sky and your WBTV Weather app (which you can download for free here!).
Storm coverage comes up to about 40% from Thursday-Saturday so there’s a chance some late week fireworks displays may be disrupted. We’ll keep you posted!
- Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.