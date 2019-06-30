A look at ‘Instagram walls’ and how social media is changing where we spend our time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social media has definitely been changing how we spend our time online and how we interract with each other, but now it's also changing the spaces we spend our time in.
If you haven’t seen it in person, you’ve probably been seeing pictures of the “Confetti Hearts” wall in South End right behind Jeni’s Ice Cream. It’s known as an “Instagram wall,” and it’s a growing trend across the country.
But what is an Instagram wall?
They’re murals designed to be the perfect Instagram backdrop. They’re popping up in busy neighborhoods alongisde businesses. It’s one way social media is changing the spaces we spend our time in.
WBTV spoke to the artist behind South End’s Confetti Hearts wall, Evelyn Henson. She said she was excited when the owners of the building asked her to paint it.
“I was a littel overwhelmed, but I was really excited,” Henson said. “It was just a cool opportunity to be able to interract with someone in their every-day. I’m obsessed with art and it brings me so much joy, so I’m always thinking about how I can have other people step into the same magic that I experience on a day-to-day basis.”
Henson said she wants people to walk away feeling more joyful and more inspired to love one another.
“You throw so much love into the world without expecting anything back,” she said, “and I think that’s a good way to live.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.