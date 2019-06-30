Knights Fall to Tides 2-0 on Saturday

Press release provided by Charlotte Knights.
(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with no outs, but the team fell just short to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 2-0 from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Saturday night. Despite the loss, the red-hot Knights have won eight of their last 11 games.
Down by a score of 2-0, third baseman Alcides Escobar ripped a leadoff double in the top of the ninth to give the Knights a chance for a comeback. With Escobar in scoring position and no outs, first baseman Matt Skole grounded out to first base, which moved Escobar to third with one out in the inning. Unfortunately for the Knights, that was as close as they would get as Norfolk reliever David Hess struck-out left fielder Paulo Orlando and catcher Seby Zavala to end the game. Hess allowed just one hit over the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. Norfolk RHP Dan Straily earned the win after five shutout innings to begin the game.
LHP Kyle Kubat (1-1, 3.75) was the hard-luck losing pitcher after seven solid innings on the mound on Saturday. Making his second career Triple-A start, Kubat allowed just two runs on four hits on the night. He gave up a two-run home run to right fielder Mason Williams in the second inning, which proved to be the difference. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne tossed a scoreless eighth inning for the Knights.
Charlotte designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and shortstop Ryan Goins paced the offense with two hits apiece.
The two teams will conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. LHP Héctor Santiago is scheduled to get the start for the Knights in the finale. Pre-game radio coverage of Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. finale is set for 12:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.