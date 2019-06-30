Knights Fall to Tides 2-0 on Saturday

Down by a score of 2-0, third baseman Alcides Escobar ripped a leadoff double in the top of the ninth to give the Knights a chance for a comeback. With Escobar in scoring position and no outs, first baseman Matt Skole grounded out to first base, which moved Escobar to third with one out in the inning. Unfortunately for the Knights, that was as close as they would get as Norfolk reliever David Hess struck-out left fielder Paulo Orlando and catcher Seby Zavala to end the game. Hess allowed just one hit over the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. Norfolk RHP Dan Straily earned the win after five shutout innings to begin the game.