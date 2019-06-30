'It’s hard to hate up close’: CMPD chief continues work in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may have experienced division between different people living within the Charlotte community.
Charlotte’s Police Chief says he sees it, too, so he started a program to help break down those barriers.
Bridging the Difference is the new program CMPD Chief Putney kicked off to help different communities in the city come together and talk about how to overcome the differences in our city.
“It’s hard to hate up close. The closer we can get the more bonds we make,” said Putney.
Those bonds were made over barbecue plates today at a Bridging the Difference event.
“So many times we wait for tragedy to come before we see each other,” said Belton Platt, who attended Saturday’s event. “We have to be proactive man.”
Out in the community, Chief Putney and members of the community got together to talk about the key issues dividing the city.
There was basketball to play and face-painting stations to enjoy.
Putney said this idea came after visiting groups of people from different parts of the community but still giving the same message. He wanted them to all come together and realize there is more that unites us than divides.
“Going to a white church and having the same conversation as a black church so I said let’s bring them together and bridge the difference,” said Putney.
“Black, white, Hispanic, let aside our differences and realize it is going to take all of us working in unity and love,” said Platt.
One aspect of Bridging the Difference is about involving the community in understanding how policing works and how each of us can stay safe in our city.
“The police department doesn’t just go out wanting to lock up everybody but they go into the community saying look we are here to help,” said Platt.
“If we love each other up close and we can get through anything together,” said Putney.
CMPD is looking for volunteers to be ambassadors in the program. If you’d like to go to an event and learn more about how to get involved you can do so here.
