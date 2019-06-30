Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen surprises boaters on Lake Norman with gifts

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen surprised some boaters on Lake Norman with gifts Saturday morning.
In honor of National Safety Month and the official kick-off of summer boating season, Olsen accompanied local Iredell County law enforcement on Lake Norman.
Olsen surprised boaters with safety gear and life jackets from Academy Sports + Outdoors and Onyx.
In place of issuing safety violations, boaters were treated to time with Olsen and free gear from the local sporting goods store.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.