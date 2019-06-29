Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Caldwell County fires

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged with arson and attempted murder in connection to two fires in Caldwell County.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged 48-year-old Grecia Leann Barlowe in connection to two fires that happened in two neighborhoods on two separate occasions.
Officials say the lengthy investigation into the fires consisted of multiple agencies.
Barlowe was charged with one count of first degree arson and two counts of attempted first degree murder for an incendiary fire that happened on Log Cabin Place in Lenoir on May 23, 2019. She was given a $300,000 secured bond on these charges with a first appearance date of July 1.
Barlowe was also charged with one count of second degree arson and insurance fraud for an incendiary fire that happened on Grace Chapel Road in Granite Falls on July 3, 2018. She was given a $200,000 secured bond on these charges with a first appearance date of July 1.
