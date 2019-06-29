5 teens charged with armed robbery after brief standoff with SWAT in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police charged five teenagers with armed robbery after a brief standoff with SWAT in Charlotte Friday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 19-year-old Zaire Witherspoon, 16-year-old Kiyara Stevens, 18-year-old Nathan Bellamy, 19-year-old Paris Lee and 16-year-old Dontavia McMorris for their involvement in an armed robbery.
Early Friday morning, officers responded to Old Concord Road in reference to an armed robbery call for service.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven where a store clerk told them that a male and female attempted to rob the business at gunpoint. The clerk also said that the suspects fled on foot headed to the neighborhood next to the store.
Officers were able to locate the suspects at a home on Stourbridge Lion Drive where the suspects barricaded themselves inside.
Officers set up a perimeter and members of the SWAT Team were activated and responded to the scene and made contact with the suspects. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.
The suspects surrendered after a short standoff and were taken to police headquarters where they were interviewed by robbery detectives.
After the interview, Witherspoon, Stevens, Bellamy, Lee and McMorris were charged with attempted armed robbery from business and conspiracy to commit robbery from business.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers please visit their website.
