Someone spray painted male genitalia on potholes in a Columbia neighborhood. Will the potholes get fixed?

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - For the past several weeks, residents of the Murraywood subdivision have stared at male genitalia spray-painted over potholes on a section of Willow Lake Lane.
Neighbors said the graffiti appeared seemingly overnight earlier this month, prompting several nearby residents to voice concerns online as well as to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
According to SCDOT, Willow Lake Lane is maintained by Lexington County; therefore, it is the county’s responsibility to remove the paint and fix the potholes.
“It’s a quiet neighborhood with families and retirees and a lot of people walk,” one neighbor said. “A lot of people walk with children and it’s just not something you want to see when you’re walking with your kids.”
Several neighbors admitted confusion on who maintains the roads may have slowed the process of having the paint removed. On Friday afternoon, after WIS made several calls to find out who is responsible for addressing the problem, Lexington County Public Works Department employees sprayed black paint over the obscene images and said it only serves as a temporary fix. As to whether the potholes themselves will be fixed, it remains to be seen, according to the county.
“When we first saw the image, we thought it was kids, but then when we looked at the placement and saw that they were all on potholes and that potholes had been outlined,” another neighbor said. “We thought it was someone who wanted the potholes fixed.”
Neighbors said the potholes have been on the street for some time and hope to have them repaired, along with the spray paint removed from the road. The county said it received its first complaint about the graffiti Friday afternoon, shortly before painting over the obscene images and has not received any complaints about the potholes.
