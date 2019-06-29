Perry of Rowan County, 15 others sworn in as Wildlife law enforcement officers

“These newly-sworn officers have demonstrated high levels of commitment and integrity through 28 weeks of rigorous training,” said Col. Jon Evans. “They will now have the opportunity to apply their new skillset and knowledge in the field, promoting safety on the water and the responsible use of our state’s incredible wildlife resources.”All wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the Law Enforcement Division. The majority of the training is held at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg. Officers complete conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction covers statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.