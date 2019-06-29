Perry of Rowan County, 15 others sworn in as Wildlife law enforcement officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Preston Perry of Rowan County is one of 16 new NC Wildlife law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Perry will be assigned to Sampson County, while Justin St. Onge of Buncombe County will serve in Rowan.
Sixteen cadets were sworn in as wildlife law enforcement officers by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission at a graduation ceremony held at Campbell University on Thursday.
During the ceremony, which celebrated the Commission’s 56th Basic School graduation, each cadet took an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a law enforcement officer in North Carolina. Each new wildlife officer will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer.
Upon completion of field training, each officer will be assigned a permanent duty station.
The graduating officers are listed below, along with their county of assignment:
- Stewart Abrams of Goodwater, Ala. (Craven County)
- Ty Andrus of Forsyth County (Stanly County)
- Lindsey Bijas of Middletown, N.J. (Onslow County)
- Dylan Hanes of Forsyth County (Vance County)
- Wesley Hollar of Avery County (Wilkes County)
- Thomas June of Craven County (Granville County)
- Jordan Keyes of Wake County (Cleveland County)
- Matthew McGalliard of Buncombe County (Catawba County)
- Alexander McPhail of Sampson County (Chowan County)
- Amanda Nelson of Chicopee, Mass. (Stokes County)
- Preston Perry of Rowan County (Sampson County)
- Matthew Proctor of Davidson County (Orange County)
- Jonathan Sprowl of Wake County (Beaufort County)
- Justin St. Onge of Buncombe County (Rowan County)
- Christopher Warren of Halifax County (Wilson County)
- Zachary Weis of St. Paul, Minn. (Currituck County)
“These newly-sworn officers have demonstrated high levels of commitment and integrity through 28 weeks of rigorous training,” said Col. Jon Evans. “They will now have the opportunity to apply their new skillset and knowledge in the field, promoting safety on the water and the responsible use of our state’s incredible wildlife resources.”All wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the Law Enforcement Division. The majority of the training is held at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg. Officers complete conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction covers statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.
