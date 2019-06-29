Man accused of exposing himself to multiple children in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man in multiple indecent exposure cases involving children in Charlotte Friday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 25-year-old Maka Peletisala was charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Officials say Peletisala is accused of exposing himself to multiple people, including a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old.
On May 16, 2019 around 8 p.m., officers responded to North Tryon Street. Police say an adult female victim told them that a male approached her and exposed himself to her. At that time, officers did not locate the suspect in the area.
A short time later, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a nearby area on North Tryon Street. Officers were told that an unknown male subject exposed himself to a 5 year-old and his mother while they were leaving a store. Officers circulated the area and did not locate the suspect.
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to another area on North Tryon Street. Police say the suspect accepted a ride to a church, then exposed himself and began to inappropriately touch himself in front of a 10-year-old child. The suspect fled upon officers’ arrival.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were contacted to investigate these incidents.
During the investigation, detectives obtained warrants on Peletisala.
On Friday, officers located Peletisala and took him to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of the interview detectives charged Peletisala for the incidents.
He was then taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with additional information about these cases or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
