Kemba Walker intends to sign with Boston Celtics, multiple reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple media reports say Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets that he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics once free agency begins.
According to Rick Bonnell from the Charlotte Observer, Walker has conveyed to the Hornets he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics once free-agent contracts are allowed July 6, multiple sources tell him.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Celtics, league sources tell him.
Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics and Walker both intend for him to commit to a four-year max contract worth more than $140 million once free agency opens on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported that Walker intends to sign with the Celtics.
Kemba Walker is Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer and ranks first in franchise history in three-point field goals and free throws.
“Walker, a three-time All-Star, is the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer. Though the Hornets could have paid him as much as $221 million over five years, the most the Hornets could justify offering was less than $170 million. That was due to concerns about paying future luxury tax,” The Observer’s Rick Bonnell reported.
He is just coming off the best season of his NBA career, as he was named as an All-Star starter for the first time and named to the All-NBA third team.
Walker reached 11,000 career points in the 2018-19 NBA season, becoming the first player in Hornets history to do so.
