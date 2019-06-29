Increasing heat! Decreasing air quality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a second consecutive evening with thunderstorms popping in the immediate Charlotte area, now the question is will three be a charm on Saturday? That’s one thing we are looking at along with increasing heat and decreasing air quality!
High temperatures will steadily climb into the mid 90s by Sunday and carry through much of next week.
It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like. If you're planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, please keep in mind that while thunderstorm chances will be scattered, there will likely be at least a couple of them around each day through this stretch, so keep an eye to the sky and your WBTV Weather app.
Saturday is also under an Air Quality Code Orange Action Day as the index is expected to rise above 100 again. This will likely be due to elevated levels of both ozone and particulates. So limit your exposure if you are sensitive to poor air quality.
The tropics look to remain quiet and this hot and mostly dry pattern will extend to the Coast a well, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers heading to the Carolina beaches.
Locally, our holiday forecast looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 30% chance of storms, but we’ll keep you posted on potential changes as we fine tune that forecast over time.
