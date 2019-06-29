Ice Cube talks BIG3 as league returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The BIG3 three-on-three league returns to Spectrum Center Saturday, June 29 for three games.
BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube made his way to the Queen City ahead of time to talk all things BIG3, including his hopes for the future and where it all started.
“Just being a fan of basketball. In the summers I usually hibernate you know it’s like finals are over I’m gonna hibernate until football season starts, but I was so sick of that. I’ve been doing that for 50 years now so it’s like yo let’s come up with something we can do in the summer, a cool league, and three on three is the answer,” Ice Cube said.
The league doesn't showcase just anyone, it's comprised of former NBA players, which only increases the level of play.
“We got champions, hall of famers, all-stars, first round picks, first overall picks, slam dunk champions so they gotta keep their legacy going. They can’t come out here and get shown up or you know get shown up on CBS in front of the whole world,” Ice Cube said.
When it comes to the future of the BIG3, Ice Cube has his sights set high.
“I want Kobe, I want Kevin Garnett, I want Ray Allen, I want Tony Parker, I want Tim Duncan, but only if they want to play. You know that’s the key - it ain’t about your name, it’s about your game so if you still got those competitive juices flowing the BIG3 is right here for you, but if not, buy you a ticket you know it’s buy-one get-one free this week,” Ice Cube said.
Tip-off is set for Noon at Spectrum Center. The league will travel to various cities throughout the summer, with the championship set for September 1st at Staples Center.
