The heat rolls on through the 4th of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's another day in the 90s for us, however storm coverage this evening is extremely slim, even more so than the last two nights. So expect a hot but mainly dry evening and we'll do it all over again Sunday with temps returning to the 90s.
No changes to the heat wave forecast for this week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s for the foreseeable future.
It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like.
If you’re planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, please keep in mind that while thunderstorm chances will remain fairly low, there will likely be at least a couple of them around each day through this stretch, so keep an eye to the sky and your WBTV Weather app.
The tropics look to remain quiet and this hot and mostly dry pattern will extend to the Coast a well, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers heading to the Carolina beaches.
Locally, our holiday forecast looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 40% chance of storms, but we’ll keep you posted on potential changes as we fine tune that forecast over time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.