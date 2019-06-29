Getting hotter, mid 90s in our forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have hit the 90s and there’s no turning back! In fact, the heat will only build as we move through the holiday week.
Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a 20% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Hope you like that because we will do it all over again on Sunday.
As we enter the 4th of July week, it will be HOT! Highs will be in the mid 90s every single day. It will also be humid.
As of now, the most humid day looks to be the 4th itself. (Probably not what you wanted to hear as you make those cook-out plans.)
Thunderstorms chances will stand at 20% through Tuesday and that will go up to 30% for the 4th and the rest of the week.
Summer time is in full swing! Enjoy it but take care of yourself!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
