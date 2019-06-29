Flight to London returns to CLT Airport due to mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A flight headed to London returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to a mechanical issue Friday night.
According to American Airlines, American Flight 730 from Charlotte to London Heathrow returned back to Charlotte due to a mechanical issue.
Officials say the flight landed safely with 285 passengers and a crew of 12 at 9:34 p.m. and taxied to the gate.
“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused,” officials from American Airlines said in a statement Friday night.
