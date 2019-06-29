Fire crews help families to safety during apartment fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters helped families get to safety as they worked to control an apartment fire in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at an apartment on Nobles Avenue.
Officials say 23 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.
Firefighters assisted families down the back stairwell to safety.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say one unit with 12 apartments was affected by the fire.
Charlotte Fire is working with property management to assist the families.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.
The fire is under investigation and no further information was released.
