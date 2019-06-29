Charlotte man wanted for multiple crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a Charlotte man is wanted for breaking and entering and larceny.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 54-year-old John Dupree was last known to be in the area of S. Brevard Street in Charlotte.
Dupree is 5′8″ and 145 pounds.
Police say Dupree was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Dupree, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
