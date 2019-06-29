Canes Re-Sign Alex Nedeljkovic to Two-year Deal

Press release provided by Carolina Hurricanes PR.
RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract through the 2020-21 season. In 2019-20, Nedeljkovic will be paid $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level with a $125,000 guarantee. In 2020-21, the contract is a one-way deal worth $750,000.
“Alex had an outstanding season in Charlotte last year and was a major part of the Checkers’ success,” said Waddell. “We expect him to contend for a roster spot with the Hurricanes in training camp.”
Nedeljkovic, 23, won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender during the 2018-19 season. He posted a 34-9-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in the regular season, leading the AHL in wins and goals-against average. The 6’0”, 189-pound goaltender registered a 10-4 record in the postseason, earning the win in all four series-clinching victories as the Checkers captured their first Calder Cup in franchise history.
The Parma, Ohio, native made his first NHL start on Jan. 23 at Vancouver. Nedeljkovic recorded 24 saves in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win, becoming the fifth goaltender in franchise history to earn a win in his first career NHL start. Nedeljkovic has posted a 73-35-9 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.59 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 125 career AHL games over three seasons with Charlotte. He has also registered a 14-8 record, 2.25 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 career AHL playoff games. Nedeljkovic was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.
