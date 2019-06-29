Canes Re-Sign Alex Nedeljkovic to Two-year Deal

The Parma, Ohio, native made his first NHL start on Jan. 23 at Vancouver. Nedeljkovic recorded 24 saves in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win, becoming the fifth goaltender in franchise history to earn a win in his first career NHL start. Nedeljkovic has posted a 73-35-9 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.59 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 125 career AHL games over three seasons with Charlotte. He has also registered a 14-8 record, 2.25 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 career AHL playoff games. Nedeljkovic was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.