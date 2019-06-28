York County leaders revisit 2007 study to extend light rail to South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Transportation leaders in York County are revisiting a study completed more than a decade ago that looked to extend the light rail from Charlotte to Rock Hill, S.C.
David Hooper is the administrator for the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study (RFATS). Hooper says RFATS conducted a study in 2007 that identified how they could execute a light rail extension to South Carolina.
He says the study recommended using Bus Rapid Transit, first.
“It’s like a light rail on wheels,” Hooper described. “Sometimes they are on a fixed guideway, a dedicated lane. Sometimes they move in and out of traffic.”
The transit was found to be cost effective and appropriate for the time, considering the expected usage of the system. Hooper says it would act as a steppingstone for a light rail extension, if demand warranted one.
The 2007 study also identified the U.S. 21 corridor as the most effective route for the transit system. It would start at the light rail station in Pineville and move down U.S. 21 through Fort Mill, York County, and Rock Hill.
Hooper says whether a light rail or a bus rapid transit system was chosen, the price tag was hefty.
“Bus rapid transit came back at $500 million. Light rail from Rock Hill to Pineville was $1.2 billion, 13 years ago,” Hooper said.
Now that the Panthers have announced a move to Rock Hill and more and more developments are popping up in York County, transportation leaders are revisiting the idea.
But with so many changes since the last study was conducted, they must see if the findings would still meet the needs of the county. When the study was first done, there were more than 40,000 fewer people living in York County, according to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
RFATS is looking for a consulting firm to review the 2007 study. They will make changes where need be. Then they would seek funding.
Hooper says there would be several funding sources for a project of this magnitude. He says it would likely come from each municipality, South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration, and potentially a local sales tax dedicated to transit.
Once funding is secured, leaders must make sure the plan connects with the Charlotte transit system. Finally, work could begin.
Hooper says its likely the process would take years to complete.
To view the findings from the 2007 study, click here.
